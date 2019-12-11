Markets
ILMN

Nasdaq 100 Movers: ILMN, WDC

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Western Digital Corp (WDC) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.7%. Year to date, Western Digital Corp registers a 36.7% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Illumina (ILMN), trading down 1.5%. Illumina is showing a gain of 7.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Comcast Corp (CMCSA), trading down 0.9%, and Micron Technology (MU), trading up 2.6% on the day.

Nasdaq 100 Movers: ILMN, WDC
VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: ILMN, WDC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ILMN WDC

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular