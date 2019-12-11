Nasdaq 100 Movers: ILMN, WDC

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Western Digital Corp (WDC) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.7%. Year to date, Western Digital Corp registers a 36.7% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Illumina (ILMN), trading down 1.5%. Illumina is showing a gain of 7.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Comcast Corp (CMCSA), trading down 0.9%, and Micron Technology (MU), trading up 2.6% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.