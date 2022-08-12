In early trading on Friday, shares of Workday topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.0%. Year to date, Workday has lost about 36.8% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Illumina, trading down 8.0%. Illumina is lower by about 45.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Pinduoduo, trading down 2.4%, and Match Group, trading up 2.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: ILMN, WDAY

