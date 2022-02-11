In early trading on Friday, shares of Verisign topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.9%. Year to date, Verisign has lost about 13.7% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Illumina, trading down 4.2%. Illumina is lower by about 9.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are lululemon athletica, trading down 2.5%, and Moderna, trading up 2.9% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: ILMN, VRSN

