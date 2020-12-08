Nasdaq 100 Movers: ILMN, PDD

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Pinduoduo topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 8.6%. Year to date, Pinduoduo registers a 321.7% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Illumina, trading down 1.9%. Illumina is showing a gain of 1.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are NVIDIA, trading down 1.6%, and Moderna, trading up 5.0% on the day.

