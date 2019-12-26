Nasdaq 100 Movers: ILMN, NTES

In early trading on Thursday, shares of NetEase, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 1.9%. Year to date, NetEase, registers a 30.3% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Illumina, trading down 1.0%. Illumina is showing a gain of 10.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Idexx Laboratories, trading down 0.7%, and lululemon athletica, trading up 1.6% on the day.

