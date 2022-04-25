In early trading on Monday, shares of Match Group topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.0%. Year to date, Match Group has lost about 39.8% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Illumina, trading down 2.9%. Illumina is lower by about 17.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are ASML Holding, trading down 2.8%, and Datadog, trading up 2.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: ILMN, MTCH

