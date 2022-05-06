In early trading on Friday, shares of Monster Beverage topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 1.8%. Year to date, Monster Beverage has lost about 12.0% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Illumina, trading down 16.4%. Illumina is lower by about 35.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Okta, trading down 9.4%, and MercadoLibre, trading up 1.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: ILMN, MNST

