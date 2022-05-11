In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Electronic Arts, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 10.1%. Year to date, Electronic Arts, has lost about 6.9% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Illumina, trading down 2.2%. Illumina is lower by about 43.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Lucid Group, trading down 2.2%, and Pinduoduo, trading up 4.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: ILMN, EA

