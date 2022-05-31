In early trading on Tuesday, shares of DexCom topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 9.2%. Year to date, DexCom has lost about 41.2% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Illumina, trading down 5.5%. Illumina is lower by about 35.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Constellation Energy, trading down 5.2%, and JD.com, trading up 5.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: ILMN, DXCM

