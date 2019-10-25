Markets
Nasdaq 100 Movers: ILMN, CHTR

In early trading on Friday, shares of Charter Communications (CHTR) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 7.3%. Year to date, Charter Communications registers a 63.8% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Illumina (ILMN), trading down 9.9%. Illumina is lower by about 5.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Gilead Sciences (GILD), trading down 4.7%, and Intel Corp (INTC), trading up 7.1% on the day.

