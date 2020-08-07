Markets
Nasdaq 100 Movers: ILMN, BIIB

In early trading on Friday, shares of Biogen topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 9.0%. Year to date, Biogen registers a 2.0% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Illumina, trading down 12.5%. Illumina is showing a gain of 5.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Activision Blizzard, trading down 3.8%, and T-Mobile, trading up 7.5% on the day.

