Nasdaq 100 Movers: IDXX, SBUX

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Starbucks topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 6.5%. Year to date, Starbucks has lost about 32.4% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Idexx Laboratories, trading down 9.3%. Idexx Laboratories is lower by about 40.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Datadog, trading down 8.2%, and Airbnb, trading up 5.5% on the day.

