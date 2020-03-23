Nasdaq 100 Movers: IDXX, MCHP

In early trading on Monday, shares of Microchip Technology topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 9.9%. Year to date, Microchip Technology has lost about 37.4% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Idexx Laboratories, trading down 5.5%. Idexx Laboratories is lower by about 33.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Sirius XM Holdings, trading down 5.2%, and Micron Technology, trading up 6.2% on the day.

