In early trading on Monday, shares of Intuitive Surgical topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.8%. Year to date, Intuitive Surgical has lost about 38.8% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Idexx Laboratories, trading down 3.9%. Idexx Laboratories is lower by about 42.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Lucid Group, trading down 3.3%, and JD.com, trading up 2.0% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: IDXX, ISRG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.