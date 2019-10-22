Nasdaq 100 Movers: HAS, BIIB

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Biogen (BIIB) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 36.7%. Year to date, Biogen registers a 1.5% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Hasbro (HAS), trading down 13.7%. Hasbro is showing a gain of 27.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Liberty Global (LBTYA), trading down 7.2%, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX), trading up 5.1% on the day.

