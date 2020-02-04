Nasdaq 100 Movers: GOOGL, TSLA

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Tesla topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 16.5%. Year to date, Tesla registers a 117.2% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Alphabet, trading down 3.9%. Alphabet is showing a gain of 6.4% looking at the year to date performance.

One other component making moves today was Trip.com Group, trading up 5.2% on the day.

