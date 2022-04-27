In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Pinduoduo topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 11.1%. Year to date, Pinduoduo has lost about 33.6% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Alphabet, trading down 2.8%. Alphabet is lower by about 19.7% looking at the year to date performance.

One other component making moves today is JD.com trading up 9.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: GOOG, PDD

