Nasdaq 100 Movers: GILD, TSLA

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Tesla topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 7.2%. Year to date, Tesla registers a 55.8% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Gilead Sciences, trading down 2.2%. Gilead Sciences is showing a gain of 10.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Electronic Arts, trading down 0.3%, and American Airlines Group, trading up 6.6% on the day.

