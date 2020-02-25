Nasdaq 100 Movers: GILD, REGN

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 6.1%. Year to date, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, registers a 20.2% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Gilead Sciences, trading down 2.6%. Gilead Sciences is showing a gain of 9.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Marriott International, trading down 1.5%, and Intuit, trading up 3.1% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.