In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Pinduoduo topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.9%. Year to date, Pinduoduo registers a 10.7% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Gilead Sciences, trading down 1.2%. Gilead Sciences is lower by about 4.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Amgen, trading down 1.1%, and Palo Alto Networks, trading up 4.3% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: GILD, PDD

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.