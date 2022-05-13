In early trading on Friday, shares of Lucid Group topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 14.7%. Year to date, Lucid Group has lost about 52.7% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Gilead Sciences, trading down 0.8%. Gilead Sciences is lower by about 14.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Amgen, trading down 0.6%, and DocuSign, trading up 11.3% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: GILD, LCID

