Nasdaq 100 Movers: GILD, EXPE

In early trading on Monday, shares of Expedia Group topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 15.8%. Year to date, Expedia Group has lost about 28.5% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Gilead Sciences, trading down 2.8%. Gilead Sciences is showing a gain of 14.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Citrix Systems, trading down 2.6%, and United Airlines Holdings, trading up 13.7% on the day.

