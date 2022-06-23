In early trading on Thursday, shares of Pinduoduo topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 7.1%. Year to date, Pinduoduo registers a 10.9% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Fortinet, trading down 79.7%. Fortinet is lower by about 84.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Booking Holdings, trading down 4.2%, and Datadog, trading up 5.4% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: FTNT, PDD

