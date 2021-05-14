Nasdaq 100 Movers: FOXA, ZM

In early trading on Friday, shares of Zoom Video Communications topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.4%. Year to date, Zoom Video Communications has lost about 10.2% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Fox, trading down 2.7%. Fox is showing a gain of 29.4% looking at the year to date performance.

One other component making moves today is Moderna, trading up 4.1% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.