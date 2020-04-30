Nasdaq 100 Movers: FOXA, TSLA

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Tesla topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 6.9%. Year to date, Tesla registers a 104.5% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Fox, trading down 7.1%. Fox Corp is lower by about 28.9% looking at the year to date performance.

One other components making a moves today is Facebook, trading up 6.2% on the day.

