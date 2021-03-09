Nasdaq 100 Movers: FOXA, PTON

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Peloton Interactive topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 11.2%. Year to date, Peloton Interactive has lost about 25.7% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Fox, trading down 3.4%. Fox is showing a gain of 39.6% looking at the year to date performance.

One other component making moves today is Pinduoduo, trading up 10.2% on the day.

