Nasdaq 100 Movers: FOXA, PDD

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Pinduoduo topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 19.5%. Year to date, Pinduoduo registers a 252.1% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Fox, trading down 3.9%. Fox is lower by about 28.8% looking at the year to date performance.

One other component making moves today is JD.com trading up 5.9% on the day.

