Nasdaq 100 Movers: FOXA, MRNA

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Moderna topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.3%. Year to date, Moderna Inc registers a 122.6% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Fox, trading down 2.8%. Fox is showing a gain of 27.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Intel, trading down 2.5%, and Pinduoduo, trading up 2.4% on the day.

