Nasdaq 100 Movers: FOXA, MNST

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Monster Beverage topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 5.6%. Year to date, Monster Beverage registers a 29.7% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Fox, trading down 7.5%. Fox is lower by about 33.4% looking at the year to date performance.

One other component making moves today is lululemon athletica trading up 3.2% on the day.

