Nasdaq 100 Movers: FB, TMUS

In early trading on Thursday, shares of T-Mobile topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 9.2%. Year to date, T-Mobile registers a 3.2% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Meta Platforms, trading down 24.8%. Meta Platforms is lower by about 27.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Amazon.com, trading down 6.3%, and Old Dominion Freight Line, trading up 0.8% on the day.

