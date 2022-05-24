In early trading on Tuesday, shares of O'Reilly Automotive, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 1.9%. Year to date, O'Reilly Automotive, has lost about 16.4% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Meta Platforms, trading down 9.7%. Meta Platforms is lower by about 47.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are DexCom, trading down 9.3%, and PepsiCo, trading up 1.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: FB, ORLY

