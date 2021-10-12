Nasdaq 100 Movers: FB, OKTA

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Okta topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.1%. Year to date, Okta has lost about 8.4% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Facebook, trading down 2.2%. Facebook is showing a gain of 16.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Micron Technology, trading down 2.2%, and Peloton Interactive, trading up 2.3% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.