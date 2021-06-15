Nasdaq 100 Movers: FAST, PDD

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Pinduoduo topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.8%. Year to date, Pinduoduo has lost about 29.6% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Fastenal, trading down 3.0%. Fastenal is showing a gain of 4.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are NetEase, trading down 2.8%, and Micron Technology, trading up 2.6% on the day.

