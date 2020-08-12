Nasdaq 100 Movers: EXPE, TSLA

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Tesla topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 6.6%. Year to date, Tesla registers a 250.3% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Expedia Group, trading down 1.3%. Expedia Group is lower by about 19.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Ross Stores, trading down 0.9%, and Liberty Global, trading up 5.1% on the day.

