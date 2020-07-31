Nasdaq 100 Movers: EXPE, IDXX

In early trading on Friday, shares of Idexx Laboratories, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 7.5%. Year to date, Idexx Laboratories registers a 53.9% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Expedia Group, trading down 8.5%. Expedia Group is lower by about 28.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Alphabet, trading down 4.4%, and Facebook, trading up 7.4% on the day.

