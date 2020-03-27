Nasdaq 100 Movers: EXPE, GILD

In early trading on Friday, shares of Gilead Sciences topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 1.0%. Year to date, Gilead Sciences registers a 14.8% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Expedia Group, trading down 8.9%. Expedia Group is lower by about 45.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Fox, trading down 8.7%, and Idexx Laboratories trading up 0.9% on the day.

