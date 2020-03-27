Markets
EXPE

Nasdaq 100 Movers: EXPE, GILD

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In early trading on Friday, shares of Gilead Sciences topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 1.0%. Year to date, Gilead Sciences registers a 14.8% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Expedia Group, trading down 8.9%. Expedia Group is lower by about 45.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Fox, trading down 8.7%, and Idexx Laboratories trading up 0.9% on the day.

Nasdaq 100 Movers: EXPE, GILD
VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: EXPE, GILD

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EXPE GILD IDXX FOXA

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular