Nasdaq 100 Movers: EXPE, AVGO

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Broadcom topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 9.9%. Year to date, Broadcom has lost about 24.3% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Expedia Group, trading down 3.4%. Expedia Group is lower by about 41.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are PACCAR, trading down 1.5%, and Western Digital, trading up 7.2% on the day.

