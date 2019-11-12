Nasdaq 100 Movers: EXPE, ADSK

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Autodesk (ADSK) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.0%. Year to date, Autodesk registers a 22.5% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Expedia Group (EXPE), trading down 1.9%. Expedia Group is lower by about 13.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are CSX Corp (CSX), trading down 1.5%, and Micron Technology (MU), trading up 2.5% on the day.

