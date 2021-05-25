Nasdaq 100 Movers: EXC, BIDU

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Baidu topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.1%. Year to date, Baidu Inc has lost about 9.9% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Exelon, trading down 1.7%. Exelon is showing a gain of 7.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Vertex Pharmaceuticals, trading down 1.5%, and ASML Holding, trading up 2.5% on the day.

