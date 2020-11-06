Nasdaq 100 Movers: EA, TMUS

In early trading on Friday, shares of T-Mobile topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 5.9%. Year to date, T-Mobile registers a 58.4% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Electronic Arts, trading down 10.3%. Electronic Arts, is showing a gain of 7.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Tesla, trading down 2.9%, and Microchip Technology, trading up 3.2% on the day.

