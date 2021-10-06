Nasdaq 100 Movers: EA, NTES

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of NetEase topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 1.5%. Year to date, NetEase, has lost about 11.8% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Electronic Arts, trading down 6.5%. Electronic Arts, is lower by about 6.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are CDW, trading down 6.3%, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals, trading up 1.2% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.