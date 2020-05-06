Markets
Nasdaq 100 Movers: EA, MELI

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of MercadoLibre topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 20.5%. Year to date, MercadoLibre registers a 30.8% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Electronic Arts, trading down 5.6%. Electronic Arts, Inc. is showing a gain of 5.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are CDW, trading down 4.2%, and Activision Blizzard, trading up 5.2% on the day.

