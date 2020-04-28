Nasdaq 100 Movers: DXCM, NXPI

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of NXP Semiconductors topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 6.0%. Year to date, NXP Semiconductors has lost about 19.1% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is DexCom, trading down 5.0%. DexCom is showing a gain of 45.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Vertex Pharmaceuticals, trading down 4.8%, and United Airlines Holdings, trading up 5.3% on the day.

