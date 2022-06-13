In early trading on Monday, shares of Cisco Systems topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading down 0.5%. Year to date, Cisco Systems has lost about 31.7% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is DexCom, trading down 76.0%. DexCom is lower by about 86.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are CrowdStrike Holdings, trading down 9.8%, and PepsiCo, trading down 0.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: DXCM, CSCO

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.