Nasdaq 100 Movers: DXCM, ATVI

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Activision Blizzard, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.4%. Year to date, Activision Blizzard has lost about 27.8% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is DexCom, trading down 3.4%. DexCom is showing a gain of 48.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are JD.com, trading down 2.8%, and Moderna, trading up 2.4% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.