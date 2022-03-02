In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Ross Stores topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 7.6%. Year to date, Ross Stores has lost about 15.7% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is DocuSign, trading down 5.2%. DocuSign is lower by about 26.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Zoom Video Communications, trading down 4.9%, and Booking Holdings, trading up 4.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: DOCU, ROST

