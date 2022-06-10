In early trading on Friday, shares of NetEase topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.6%. Year to date, NetEase registers a 6.7% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is DocuSign, trading down 22.3%. DocuSign is lower by about 55.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Illumina, trading down 9.5%, and Pinduoduo, trading up 3.0% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: DOCU, NTES

