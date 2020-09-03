Nasdaq 100 Movers: DOCU, MRNA

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Moderna topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 6.0%. Year to date, Moderna registers a 250.7% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is DocuSign, trading down 7.0%. DocuSign is showing a gain of 232.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Skyworks Solutions, trading down 5.0%, and Fox, trading up 2.1% on the day.

