Nasdaq 100 Movers: DOCU, JD

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of JD.com (JD) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.6%. Year to date, JD.com has lost about 23.8% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is DocuSign (DOCU), trading down 4.6%. DocuSign is lower by about 65.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), trading down 3.7%, and Illumina (ILMN), trading up 1.9% on the day.

