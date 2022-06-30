Nasdaq 100 Movers: DOCU, CEG

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Constellation Energy topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 1.4%. Year to date, Constellation Energy registers a 38.4% gain.
And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is DocuSign, trading down 7.0%. DocuSign Inc is lower by about 62.7% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Airbnb, trading down 6.5%, and Xcel Energy, trading up 0.5% on the day.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
